Santa Barbara County Sheriff Investigating Identity Of Man Missing in Ocean Near Point Sal Beach

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 17, 2015 | 5:47 p.m.

The identity of the man who went missing in the ocean on Labor Day weekend near Point Sal State Beach is under investigation after the family notified deputies they had the wrong name.

Authorities initially identified the man as 32-year-old Andy Trejo Silva of Santa Maria.

The friend who reported the man missing identified him as Silva, and a driver’s license found in the missing man’s backpack validated the name, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The man went missing Sept. 6 while on a hike with a friend at the remote stretch of coastline north of Vandenberg Air Force Base. While standing on a rock, he was swept away by a large wave, the friend told authorities.

Despite a multi-agency search for two days on the water, from the air and on the ground, a body was not located.

Five days after the man went missing, family members showed up at the Santa Maria substation to report and provide documentation that the victim is actually 41-year-old Ramiro Elorza Sanchez of Santa Maria, the Sheriff’s Department said. 

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of confirming the identity of the man.

The search for the man's body has been suspended pending new leads.

