Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, March 28 , 2019, 4:37 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Raids Grover Beach Pot Shop, Large Los Alamos Grow

Santa Barbara Cannabis Compliance Team serves search warrants related to fraudulent licensing and black-market marijuana, sheriff's department says

Marijuana operation raid

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team raided an allegedly illegal Los Alamos grow and a Grover Beach marijuana dispensary Thursday. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

< 5347 > of 6
Marijuana operation raid

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team found large amounts of marijuana plants and processed marijuana at an allegedly illegal Los Alamos grow Thursday. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

< 5348 > of 6
Marijuana operation raid

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team found large amounts of marijuana plants and processed marijuana at an allegedly illegal Los Alamos grow Thursday. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

< 5349 > of 6
Marijuana operation raid

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team found large amounts of marijuana plants and processed marijuana at an allegedly illegal Los Alamos grow Thursday. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

< 5350 > of 6
Marijuana operation raid

Law enforcement investigated 805 Beach Breaks, a Grover Beach marijuana dispensary, Thursday morning. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)

< 5351 > of 6
Marijuana operation raid

Law enforcement from Grover Beach, Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department investigate a Grover Beach marijuana dispensary Thursday morning. (San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

< 5352 > of 6
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 28, 2019 | 4:03 p.m.

A Grover Beach marijuana dispensary and a large Los Alamos grow were raided by law enforcement agencies Thursday related to Santa Barbara County-based criminal allegations, according to the Sheriff's Department. 

The sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team simultaneously served a search warrant at 805 Beach Breaks, at 1053 Highland Way in Grover Breach, and an undisclosed Los Alamos marijuana grow location around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

At the Los Alamos site, "deputies located the largest marijuana growing operation they have investigated since the team formed in June of 2018," Hoover added in a statement. 

Authorities found hundreds of thousands of allegedly illegal plants, and thousands of pounds of processed marijuana ready for sale, she said. 

An undisclosed amount of marijuana and records were seized from the Grover Beach dispensary. 

Hoover did not release details of the alleged crimes connected to the two operations, but said the case involves fraudulent licensing and "black-market diversion of cannabis." 

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that 805 Beach Breaks is one of two licensed and operating adult-use marijuana dispensaries in Grover Beach, which is about 20 miles north of Santa Maria. It was temporarily shut down during Thursday's investigation, the Tribune reported. 

Grover Beach marijuana dispensary Click to view larger
Law enforcement from Grover Beach, Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigate a Grover Beach marijuana dispensary Thursday morning.  (Kaytlyn Leslie / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

Both search warrants were the result of a month-long investigation, according to Hoover.

No arrests were made Thursday, she told Noozhawk.

Other law enforcement agencies assisted in serving the search warrants, including Grover Beach and Santa Maria police, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance and Enforcement Team has conducted a number of recent raids on allegedly illegal marijuana operations, mostly grows, and last week made arrests related to a marijuana-delivery service in Santa Maria.

There are several medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Santa Barbara County, and some non-medical/adult use dispensaries have been permitted — including three in Santa Barbara — but haven’t opened their doors yet.

Dozens of marijuana cultivators are going through the county permitting and licensing process

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 