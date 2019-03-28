Sheriff’s Department Raids Grover Beach Pot Shop, Large Los Alamos Grow

Santa Barbara Cannabis Compliance Team serves search warrants related to fraudulent licensing and black-market marijuana, sheriff's department says

Law enforcement from Grover Beach, Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department investigate a Grover Beach marijuana dispensary Thursday morning. (San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

A Grover Beach marijuana dispensary and a large Los Alamos grow were raided by law enforcement agencies Thursday related to Santa Barbara County-based criminal allegations, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team simultaneously served a search warrant at 805 Beach Breaks, at 1053 Highland Way in Grover Breach, and an undisclosed Los Alamos marijuana grow location around 8:30 a.m., sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

At the Los Alamos site, "deputies located the largest marijuana growing operation they have investigated since the team formed in June of 2018," Hoover added in a statement.

Authorities found hundreds of thousands of allegedly illegal plants, and thousands of pounds of processed marijuana ready for sale, she said.

An undisclosed amount of marijuana and records were seized from the Grover Beach dispensary.

Hoover did not release details of the alleged crimes connected to the two operations, but said the case involves fraudulent licensing and "black-market diversion of cannabis."

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that 805 Beach Breaks is one of two licensed and operating adult-use marijuana dispensaries in Grover Beach, which is about 20 miles north of Santa Maria. It was temporarily shut down during Thursday's investigation, the Tribune reported.

Both search warrants were the result of a month-long investigation, according to Hoover.

No arrests were made Thursday, she told Noozhawk.

Other law enforcement agencies assisted in serving the search warrants, including Grover Beach and Santa Maria police, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance and Enforcement Team has conducted a number of recent raids on allegedly illegal marijuana operations, mostly grows, and last week made arrests related to a marijuana-delivery service in Santa Maria.

There are several medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Santa Barbara County, and some non-medical/adult use dispensaries have been permitted — including three in Santa Barbara — but haven’t opened their doors yet.

Dozens of marijuana cultivators are going through the county permitting and licensing process.

