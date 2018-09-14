Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Asks: ‘Do You Have What it Takes?’

Do You Have What it Takes? Join us at Goleta Beach on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is holding our first ever "Do You Have What it Takes Event?" and we want to see you there for this family friendly event.

Come join us for an exciting day of physical challenges and team competitions, including a tug-of-war competition.

Meet some of the members of the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team, Special Operations Response Team, Jail Transportation, Motors, K-9, Mounted Unit, Patrol and some of our Dispatchers as well.

Prizes and tri-tip barbecue provided for participants.

We hope to see you there for this fun event.

We will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for us at the Group Area D section of Goleta Beach.

If you RSVP to [email protected], you will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Click here for a video about the event.

Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.