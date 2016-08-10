Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Seizes 12 Illegal Firearms After Anonymous Tip

Twelve firearms were seized after a probation search at a Santa Maria home, according to the sheriff’s department. Click to view larger
By Sgt. Garrett Te Slaa for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | August 10, 2016 | 10:21 a.m.

Twelve firearms, including four AR-15 style assault rifles, and a stolen California Highway Patrol badge were recovered and a convicted felon is back in custody after an anonymous tip led Sheriff’s Office detectives to an address with illegal weapons.

On Monday, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Bureau and Compliance Response Team received the anonymous tip via email to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office website that two brothers were manufacturing firearms in the City of Santa Maria.

Later that same day, detectives went to the address in the 300 block of W. Monroe and conducted a probation search.

During a check of the residence detectives observed firearms they recognized as being illegal under California state law.

Larry Casares Click to view larger
A search warrant was then obtained and after a search of the residence, a total of 12 firearms (nine rifles, one handgun and two shotguns) and high-capacity rifle magazines with ammunition were recovered from inside the residence.

Larry Casares, 54, was arrested and booked into custody for violating the terms of his probation and an additional charge of 30305 PC (convicted felon possessing ammunition).

A criminal complaint has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office against his brother Terry Casares for 30510 PC (unlawful possession of an assault weapon) and 30210 PC (unlawful manufacturing of a firearm).

The Sheriff’s Office values the public’s participation in keeping our community safe and getting these firearms seized.

There are several ways that citizens can report crimes anonymously. In-progress emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1, and non-emergency tips can be called in to the Santa Barbara County Emergency Dispatch Center at 805.683.2724 or on our website under the “Contact Us” tab on our homepage.

 
