Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Highway 101 Collision

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle collided with another car on northbound Highway 101 near Glen Annie Road Tuesday afternoon causing minor injuries to the deputy and no injuries to the passengers of the other car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A deputy was driving with his lights and sirens on, responding to an emergency call in the fast lane and the driver of a Toyota Camry ahead of him merged to the right, CHP Officer John Gutierrez said.

The deputy, identified as only as Deputy Moss, 42, was driving a 2010 Crown Victoria.

As the deputy started overtaking the Toyota, it veered left and collided with the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the center divider, Gutierrez said.

The vehicles collided again after the initial crash, and then merged to the right shoulder to wait for emergency services, he said.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 12:05 p.m.

The deputy was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with complaints of pain to his wrist and head, while the Toyota's driver, Erin McGinty, 48, of Santa Cruz, and her passengers suffered no injuries.

McGinty complained of some pain to her wrist and head, according to the CHP incident report.

No arrests were made and alcohol or drugs are not a contributing factor to this collision, Gutierrez said.

“The Sheriff’s deputy has been treated and released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries. He is doing well,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.