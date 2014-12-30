Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Highway 101 Collision

Accident occurred shortly after noon near Glen Annie Road in Goleta

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 30, 2014 | 4:49 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle collided with another car on northbound Highway 101 near Glen Annie Road Tuesday afternoon causing minor injuries to the deputy and no injuries to the passengers of the other car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A deputy was driving with his lights and sirens on, responding to an emergency call in the fast lane and the driver of a Toyota Camry ahead of him merged to the right, CHP Officer John Gutierrez said.

The deputy, identified as only as Deputy Moss, 42, was driving a 2010 Crown Victoria.

As the deputy started overtaking the Toyota, it veered left and collided with the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the center divider, Gutierrez said.

The vehicles collided again after the initial crash, and then merged to the right shoulder to wait for emergency services, he said.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 12:05 p.m.

The deputy was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with complaints of pain to his wrist and head, while the Toyota's driver, Erin McGinty, 48, of Santa Cruz, and her passengers suffered no injuries.

McGinty complained of some pain to her wrist and head, according to the CHP incident report.

No arrests were made and alcohol or drugs are not a contributing factor to this collision, Gutierrez said.

“The Sheriff’s deputy has been treated and released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.  He is doing well,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 