Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Training Mishap

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy suffered an accidental gunshot wound Saturday afternoon during a training session in Goleta, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. as undisclosed training was being conducted at a building in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue, said Kelly Hoover, a department spokeswoman.

“Fortunately it was a minor injury, and he is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm,” Hoover said.

She did not describe the nature of the training session or indicate how the deputy was shot.

The deputy’s name and other information also were not released.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the incident along with American Medical Response paramedics.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.