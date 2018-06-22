Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Multiple Wanted Suspects in Santa Maria

On Monday, Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau, personnel from the Compliance Response Team and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole agents served a search warrant in the 700 block of North Mary Street in Santa Maria.

They were assisted by the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit.

At the residence, detectives located 30-year-old Nicholas McCloud of Santa Maria who had an active no-bail arrest warrant for cutting off his electronic monitoring device per the terms of his probation.

Detectives also located 37-year-old Tameaka Lewis of Santa Maria who had an active no-bail arrest warrant for narcotics violations and an arrest warrant with a $100,000 bail amount out of Kern County.

When detectives located McCloud, he attempted to flee the residence. Deputies established containment around the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

Both McCloud and Lewis were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for their outstanding warrants.

Detectives subsequently learned 31-year-old Gabriel Olivas, Jr. of Santa Maria, who had an active no-bail arrest warrant for a prior weapons violation, was staying at a residence in the 2000 block of Lockwood.

During a search of that residence, detectives located Olivas and took him into custody. Also during the search they discovered two more suspects inside.

They found 52-year-old John Terrones of Santa Maria in possession of marijuana for sales, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Ronnie Ruelas, 47, of Santa Maria was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. Terrones was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Ruelas was issued a citation for his misdemeanor violations.

The Compliance Response Team (CRT) is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives.

CRT consists of Sheriff Deputies, Probation Officers and a Lompoc Police Officer.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.