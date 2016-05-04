Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Salutes Staff for National Correctional Officers, Employees Week

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity during National Correctional Officers and Employees Week to recognize and say thank you to its highly trained, professional and hard-working custody deputies and custody staff.

It is grateful for the vital public safety service these men and women provide to our community. The Sheriff’s Custody Operations comprises 189 custody deputies and 49 hired professional custody staff.

Newly hired Sheriff’s Chief Deputy of Custody Operations Vincent Wasilewski said, “It’s important to stop and recognize the challenging job our custody deputies have and the skillful way they handle their demands and stresses.

“This week gives us a chance to commend all those who currently serve in corrections, those who have served and those who have been lost in pursuit of this most honorable profession,” Wasilewski said. “They risk their lives every day to keep the peace in Santa Barbara County. I am honored to recognize these men and women for their devotion, bravery and on-going commitment to the safety of our community.”

Sheriff Bill Brown said, “I can’t begin to describe how impressed I am with the professionalism of the men and women who work in our custody facilities. The challenges they deal with every day are enormous, but the way they deal with them are inspiring. I am proud to work with such a fine group of people.”

Custody Sgt. Ron Phillips, who has worked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for 15 years, said, “One of the things that makes this job rewarding to me is when I run into someone on the streets, and, no matter how their conduct was during their incarceration, they often say, thank you.

“The jail is a community within itself. There are mothers, daughters, sons, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and neighbors here. Not all are bad, not all are good, but all at some point are members of our communities and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity,” said Phillips.

The nationwide tradition of recognizing corrections officers began May 5, 1984, when Ronald Reagan, the 40th pesident of the United States, delivered a proclamation designating the first week of May as National Correctional Officers Week.

In 1996, the name of the week was modified by Congress to become National Correctional Officers and Employees Week to include other vital members of correctional staff.

The Sheriff’s Office has events planned throughout the week to honor its custody deputies and staff.

Every day this week on its Facebook page the Sheriff’s Office will recognize a different group of custody deputies with the hope that the public will enjoy learning more about them and the outstanding work they do.

Those interested in a custody career with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are encouraged to visit www.sbsheriff.org and fill out an interest card. An open recruitment is scheduled for the near future.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.