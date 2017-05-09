Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Warns of Increase in Virtual Kidnapping Scams

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 9, 2017 | 5:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is once again seeing an increase in the number “virtual kidnapping” extortion calls in Santa Barbara County.

The Sheriff’s Office has had a significant number of reported incidents the last several weeks throughout Santa Barbara County.

These extortion schemes are particularly alarming in nature because they typically involve an individual or criminal organization who contacts a victim via telephone and demands payment for the return of a “kidnapped” family member or friend.

While no actual kidnapping has taken place, the callers often use co-conspirators to convince their victims of the legitimacy of the threat. For example, a caller might attempt to convince a victim that his daughter was kidnapped by having a young female scream for help in the background during the call.

Callers, sometimes represent themselves as members of a drug cartel or corrupt law enforcement. They will typically provide the victim with specific instructions to ensure the safe “return” of the alleged kidnapped individual.

These instructions usually involve demands of a ransom payment and instructions usually require the ransom payment be made immediately and most often by wire transfer. These schemes involve varying amounts of ransom demands, which often the amount will decrease at the first indication of resistance.

Most schemes use various techniques to instill a sense of fear, panic, and urgency in an effort to rush the victim into making a very hasty decision. The criminal’s success depends on this generated urgency and fear. They know they only have a short time to exact a ransom payment before the victims and their families unravel the scam or authorities become involved.

Criminals often use social media to gather information and track their potential victims. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to be cautious regarding the amount of personal information posted on social media.

To avoid becoming a victim, look for these possible scam indicators:

» Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone, insisting you remain on the line.

» Calls do not come from the victim’s phone.

» Callers try to prevent you from contacting the “kidnapped” victim.

» Multiple successive phone calls.

» Incoming calls made from an outside area code.

» Demands for ransom money to be paid via wire transfer, not in person.

Due to the increased frequency of these scams, if you receive a phone call from someone demanding a ransom for an alleged kidnap victim and you suspect it is a scam, the following course of action should be considered:

» Hang up the phone.

» Immediately contact family members.

» Notify law enforcement.

If you have any questions about whether a ransom demand is a scheme or a legitimate kidnapping, contact the FBI or your nearest law enforcement agency immediately. Report virtual kidnappings to the FBI Los Angeles Office at 310.477.6565. Anonymous tips can be submitted on-line by going to https://tips.fbi.gov.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 