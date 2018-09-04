Santa Barbara Shoots 208 in Beating Ventura in Golf

Golf

All the players in the Santa Barbara High lineup shot under 50, and the Dons recorded their lowest team score in 10 years in beating Ventura 208-254 in a non-league girls golf match on Tuesday at Buenaventura Golf Course.

Lizzie Goss of the Dons shot a career-best 38 to earn medalist honors for the match. Melia Haller was next at 41 followed by Allie Womack and Maddie Malmsten with personal-bests 42, Aoife Braverman at 44 and Malta Olhiser at 47.

Carlee Steven shot 40 to lead Ventura.

Santa Barbara (2-0) and Ventura play again on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

SBHS 208, Ventura 254

at Buenaventura GC, par 35

Santa Barbara scores

Lizzie Goss 38 (medalist)

Melia Haller 41

Allie Womack 42

Maddie Malmsten 42

Aoife Braverman 44

Malta Olhiser 47



Ventura scores

Carlee Steven 40

Jaclyn Brodersen 51

Kaitlyn Bendy 51

Lili Ramos 53

Brenna Burke 59



