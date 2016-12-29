Santa Barbara Shows Good Balance in Beating Beckman

Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team tuned up for the Newport Holiday Cup by defeating Beckman 11-4 in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Jordan Duggan and Alex Szymczak led a balanced attack with two goals each. Szymczak also led the team with three assists, four steals, and two earned ejections. Bella Marzicola had a pair of assists and goalie Joie Ruiz had seven saves and an assist.
Santa Barbara (4-1) opens the Holiday Classic against Santa Margarita.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.