Santa Barbara Shows Good Balance in Sweep Over Cabrillo

Girls Volleyball

Reese Kelley connected for a team-high 11 kills to lead a balanced Santa Barbara High attack in a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 sweep at Cabrillo in a Channel League girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

"All four of our outside hitters hit above a .400 hitting percentage," said a pleased Dons coach Ariana Garner. "Playing both middle blocker and outside hitter, Annabel Ceasar had 4 kills on 5 attempts, adding a jolt of energy to our performance. Reese Kelley, Talia Medel, and Sky Mainz all significantly contributed to the outside position."

Medel had six kills to go with two aces and Mainz added three kills and a block. Kelley picked up five digs,

Senior Taylor Robertson led the defense with 8 digs "and was in command of our serve receive, passing a flawless match," said Garner.

The Dons (3-1) will host Dos Pueblos this Thursday in an attempt to take sole position of second place in the Channel League.