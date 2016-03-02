Santa Barbara Shows Great Balance in Volleyball Season Opener

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High showed great balance in its boys volleyball season opener as three players posted double-figure kills and another had eight in a 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 sweep at Oxnard on Wednesday night.

Freshman Will Rottman had impressive debut, leading the Dons with 14 kills from the outside.

"He rose to the occasion," said Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson.

Senior Cooper Johnson was a force in the middle, putting down 11 kills on .900 hitting and recording four blocks.

"He was fun to watch," said Arneson.

Junior Henry Hancock had 10 kills and two blocks and senior Blake Kelley added eight kills as opposite hitter. Senior setter Cord Pereira dished out 36 assists and served five aces

Santa Barbara faces a challenge on Friday as it travels to CIF Division 1 fourth-ranked Mira Costa.

