Santa Barbara Shows Healthy Tourism, Growth in Chinese Travelers

Santa Barbara is looking to recruit more tourism and Chinese people to the American Riviera.

Visit Santa Barbara made its annual tourism presentation to the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday. Among the surprising results:

» About 45 percent of all Chinese travelers come to California

» Chinese visitors spent $4.1 million Santa Barbara in 2015.

» China's spend is up 23 percent from the prior year

"This is the first year that Santa Barbara started focusing on Chinese visitors," said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. "They are looking beyond the gateway cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles."

Janega-Dykes played a short video that showed millennials hugging care-free on the beach, dogs and their guardians playing in the ocean, and thirtysomethings eating food and enjoying wine.

"We want people to travel here and have a very positive experience," Janega-Dykes said. "We want to brighten their day."

Santa Barbara in 2015 had 6.1 million visitors, who brought in $45.8 million in tax revenues. Visitors who stayed in paid lodging spent $850 million, and 24. 2 percent of those who stayed in a hotel, motel or inn stayed more than one night.

Santa Barbara in 2015 welcomed 96,000 passengers through 30 ports of call.

Janega-Dykes also said that the Visit Santa Barbara team adroitly responded to last year's oil spill to minimize tourism impact.

"Last summer we had the negative publicity from the Plains All American Pipeline oil spill that indicated at the time that Santa Barbara beaches were covered in oil," Janega-Dykes said.

The organization consulted with a crisis communications team to improve Santa Barbara's image. It hosted select journalists at beaches to show that they were clean.

Councilman Gregg Hart said Janega-Dykes showed a "really agile response to the oil spill."

Councilman Harwood "Bendy" White gushed over Janega-Dykes.

"You are one of Santa Barbara's Energizer bunnies," White said. "Your presentations are smart and interesting and well-crafted."

Janega-Dykes also showcased her organization's social media following, including 42,500 Instagram followers, 22,804 Twitter followers and 203,711 Facebook fans.

