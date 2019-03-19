Santa Barbara Shows Improvement in 15-10 Loss to Royal

Santa Barbara High hads its best showing of the season in a 15-10 loss to Royal in a girls lacrosse match on Tuesday.
The Dons had lost 13-2 to Royal earlier in the season.
"We played so great as a team," said coach Elayne Blessing. "The way we all came together was unbelievable."
Serenity Davis led the Dons with three goals and Sadie Levanthal and Alannah Cetti each scored two.
Blessing praised the play of sophomore Sophie Benoit. "She had one of her best games. "You would just look and see her on the defense side of the field and then blink she was on attack side. She drew for us this game, which is new for her in a game, and just killed it."