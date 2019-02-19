Santa Barbara Shows Rust in 10-5 Loss Against Newbury Park

Baseball

With the recent rainy weather doing a number on practice time and the game schedule, the Santa Barbara High baseball team showed rustiness in a 10-5 non-league loss against Newbury Park in an Easton Tournament game on Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

Down 5-4 after two innings, the Dons gave up five runs in the third inning. Newbury Park capitalized on walks, a hit batter and a couple of errors in its big inning.

"We are a little behind in terms of our pitchers getting work and our hitters getting their timing," Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck said. "We have had only three practices in the past two weeks."

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first inning, and Newbury Park scored three runs in the second.

Santa Barbara made it 5-4 in the bottom of the second. Carlos Garcia scored on a fielder's choice by Frankie Gamberdella and Anthony Firestone drove in Kai Uchio on a fielder's choice.

Santa Barbara opens Channel League play on Friday at home against Dos Pueblos.

There is no rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, so Santa Barbara should be able to get in some valuable practice time.

"I have all the confidence in the world in these guys and know things will turn around quickly," Schuck said. "Our biggest job now as coaches is to keep their confidence up and not let them get down."