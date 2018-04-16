Santa Barbara Shut Out by Silver Creek Ace

Baseball

Santa Barbara High ran into a Division 1 pitching recruit and was shut out by Silver Creek, Colo., 4-0, on Wednesday in the Coach Bob Invitational Baseball Tournament in Phoenix, Ariz.

Cole Winn, who has committed to Mississippi State, pitched 6.2 innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six for the 7-3 Raptors.

Zach Jensen and Nick Dallow had Santa Barbara's hits.

Alex Chicote pitched a complete game for the Dons. He allowed three runs, 10 hits and walked two, while striking out seven. He gave up a single run in the first and two unearned runs in the seventh.

Bicknell and Max Browne each had two hits for Silver Creek. Browne’s two-out double in the seventh provided a cushion for Winn.

Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said Winn "was throwing consistently in the 90's. As good as their pitcher was today, I was really proud of Alex to keep us in the game until the end. He was pitching his heart out."

The Dons (3-11) play their final tournament contest Thursday morning before returning home.

Silver Creek…100 000 2 — 3 10 0

Santa Barbara…000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Winn and Olinger; Chicote and Andrade.

WP: Winn 4-0; LP: Chicote 1-5.