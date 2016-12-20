Santa Barbara Shut Out By Santa Paula

Girls Soccer

The Santa Barbara High girls soccer team struggled to get things going offensively on Tuesday, falling to Santa Paula 1-0 in a non-league away matchup.

Santa Paula capitalized on a late penalty kick to take the lead and held on for the rest of the match.

With the loss, the Dons fell to 0-5-2 on the season. They next play on January 3 at Pacifica.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.