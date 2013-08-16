Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club Welcomes New Members for Season Kickoff Event

By Lily Smolenske for the Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club | August 16, 2013 | 5:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club, serving this community for more than 50 years, will hold its kickoff event for the 2014 season from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Chase
Palm Park Recreation Center.

Individuals will have a chance to join the club and sign up for club trips and social events throughout the 2013-14 season.

Event highlights will include a new member welcome “meet and greet.” Trip captains will sign up new and returning members for trips to Mammoth, Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C., and Whitefish, Mont.

There will be a Beach Party for members and guests, a Santa Ynez Wine Tasting Tour & Bike Ride, a Halloween Party and many more social activities. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free to attend.

Regular meetings will be held the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from Sept. 18 to April 2014. You must be age 21 or older to join the club.

“The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club is an incredible organization that offers opportunities for locals to stay active, keep learning and meet new people," said Tara Brown, club president. "It’s a terrific club to join if you are a new comer to Santa Barbara and want to meet fun loving and active adults.”

The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club is a local, nonprofit organization devoted to serving the local community and public. The value is in offering a club that encourages an active and healthy lifestyle, plans fun activities that are affordable and open to all adults age 21 or older.

Click here for more information about the club, or contact Brown at 805.965.0959 or [email protected]. Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lily Smolenske is a publicity coordinator for the Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club.

 

