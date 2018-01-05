Santa Barbara Slows Down in Second Half in Loss to Rio Mesa

The Santa Barbara boys basketball team fell to Rio Mesa 64-56 on Friday in a non-league matchup at home.
Bryce Warrecker scored 14 points to lead the way for the Dons, who rallied to take a halftime lead but were outscored 33-24 in the second half.
Aiden Douglas added 11 points for Santa Barbara.
This is the second straight loss for the Dons after a strong start to the season. Santa Barbara hosts Ventura in their Channel League opener on Wednesday.
