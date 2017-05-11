Santa Barbara Snaps Run Drought in 7th, Beats Buena, 2-0, to Make Playoffs

Baseball

Santa Barbara High broke a scoreless game in the seventh inning and beat Buena, 2-0, to finish in a tied for second place in the Channel League baseball standings.

Joe Firestone singled with the bases loaded for the first run and Nick Dallow drove in the second run for the Dons, who tied Dos Pueblos with 7-4-1 records. They are 11-14-1 overall.

Buena threatened in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out against a tiring Bijan Palme. But the senior induced a pop out and a ground out to end the game and send the Dons into the CIF playoffs next week

Palme's last pitch was his 109th, one short of the pitch limit for a single game.

The Dons accumulated 11 hits, two each by Firestone and Antonio Andrade. But the team continued to be frustrated by Buena's pitching. Before scoring in the seventh, they'd gone 16 innings without a run, 10 in Tuesday's 13-inning marathon against Buena that ended in a 5-5 tie and six innings on Thursday.

But they got the job done to make the playoffs for the 19th straight year, The CIF pairings come out on Monday.