Santa Barbara Soccer Club Has 2 Teams in Far West Regional Semifinals

Soccer

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s 15-under and 17U boys teams have advanced to the semifinals at the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regionals in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 15U team takes on FBSL Tuzos Academy of Arizona for a berth in the final, while the 17U squad faces West Coast FC Armour of San Juan Capistrano.

The SBSC 15U finished second behind Seattle in group play and beat Las Vegas Silver 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Sebastian Hernandez scored in the 36th minute and Travis Babineau tallied a pair of goals in the second half (55th and 66th minutes).

In the 17U quarterfinals, Santa Barbara beat ECFC Galaxy of Salinas in a penalty-kick shootout, 7-6. The teams tied 1-1 through regulation. James Yonally scored for the SBSC in the 62nd minute and the Galaxy tied the scored in the 82nd.

In the other semifinals, Total Futbol of California plays La Roca CS of Utah in the 15U Division and HSC Bulls Academy faces Las Vegas Red in the 17U Division.

The finals are on Sunday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.