Santa Barbara Soccer Club Hosts Kiwi Kids

The Palmerston North Boys’ High School from New Zealand is currently on its California/Nevada/Hawaii Football Tour. The team arrived in Santa Barbara on Thursday and departed Saturday, after playing a match with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club‘s Boys U-16 at Santa Barbara City College on Friday. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Lloyd Biggs, coaching director of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club, organized the Santa Barbara leg of the Kiwis’ trip, along with Palmerston tour coach Craig Morrison and tour manager Ross Stevenson. The New Zealand players stayed with local families while in Santa Barbara.
Cathy Rowell is a Santa Barbara Soccer Club parent.