Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s 17U Boys Capture Far West Regional Title

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s boys 17-under team won the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional championship on Sunday, beating Las Vegas Sports Academy 01 Red, 4-1, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The title sends Santa Barbara to the USYS National Championships in Frisco, Texas, July 23-29, at the Toyota Soccer Center.

Santa Barbara scored four unanswered goals after Las Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

Branden Dolezal scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute and James Yonally tallied the go-ahead goal five minutes later. Yonally scored five goals in the tournament.

Abubaker “Buba” Fofanah made it 3-1 in the 50th minute and Frank Daroma finished the scoring in the 87th minute.

Santa Barbara defeated West Coast Football Club Armour, 2-0, in Saturday’s semifinals. Fofanah and Yonally scored the goals.

The SBSC's boys 15U team lost in the semifinals against Tuzos Academy of Phoenix, Ariz., in a penalty-kick shootout, 4-2.

The teams were tied 1-1 after overtime, with both goals coming in extra time. Tuzos took a 1-0 lead in the 92nd minute and Sebastian Hernandez equalized for Santa Barbara in the 110th.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club has won four USYS National Championships.

