Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:58 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s 17U Boys Capture Far West Regional Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 24, 2018 | 2:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s boys 17-under team won the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional championship on Sunday, beating Las Vegas Sports Academy 01 Red, 4-1, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The title sends Santa Barbara to the USYS National Championships in Frisco, Texas, July 23-29, at the Toyota Soccer Center.

Santa Barbara scored four unanswered goals after Las Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

Branden Dolezal scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute and James Yonally tallied the go-ahead goal five minutes later. Yonally scored five goals in the tournament.

Abubaker “Buba” Fofanah made it 3-1 in the 50th minute and Frank Daroma finished the scoring in the 87th minute.

Santa Barbara defeated West Coast Football Club Armour, 2-0, in Saturday’s semifinals. Fofanah and Yonally scored the goals.

The SBSC's boys 15U team lost in the semifinals against Tuzos Academy of Phoenix, Ariz., in a penalty-kick shootout, 4-2. 

The teams were tied 1-1 after overtime, with both goals coming in extra time. Tuzos took a 1-0 lead in the 92nd minute and Sebastian Hernandez equalized for Santa Barbara in the 110th.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club has won four USYS National Championships.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 