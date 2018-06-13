Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:31 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Boys 15U Elite Team Going to Regionals in Hawaii

Santa Barbara Soccer Club 15U boys soccer team Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Boys 15-under team is bound for Hawaii to compete for a berth in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships. (Courtesy photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 13, 2018 | 7:43 p.m.

The 15-under boys elite team of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club has earned a spot in the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Championships next week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 16-team regional is the last stage before the USYS National Championships in Frisco, Texas.

Santa Barbara opens the regionals against Arsenal Colorado Academy on Monday, June 18. Its other group games are against Seattle United ’03 Copa A on June 19 and ECFC Salinas United ’03 on June 20.

The top two teams from the four four-team groups advance to the quarterfinals on  June 22. The semifinals are on June 23 and the final o June 24. 

The SBSC 15U elite team was part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy during the 2016-2017 season. While competing in the annual Academy Showcase against clubs from different parts of the country, the team recorded a perfect 3-0 record. 

This year, the squad played in the Coast Soccer League Premier Division and won the Premier Championship with an overall record of 10-2-2. The team also played in the California Regional League and won this competition with an overall record of 11-0-1 against the top teams in Cal South. 

The team includes Travis Babineau, Cason Goodman, Luke Goodman, Erick Guerrero, Erick Hernandez, Sebastian Hernandez, Christian Jimenez, Ruben Melero, Miguel Mondragon, Rene Pacheco, Jesus Perez, Ricky Romero, Joey Scaduto, Jorge Silva, Yair Vasquez, Ulises Velez, Caden Vom Steeg, Jared Vom Steeg, and Kevin Weslow. 

“I am proud of these young men,” said head coach Rudy Ybarra. “They come to training ready to work hard and with a love and passion for the game. They each are committed to becoming the best player they can be and, most important, they are developing to become future role models in our local communities.” 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 