Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s U17 Boys Headed to Far West Regionals in Hawaii

Santa Barbara Soccer Club Boys U17s Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s U17 Boys are playing in the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regionals in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Courtesy photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 13, 2018 | 12:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s Boys 2001 Elite Team is headed to Hawaii to play in the United States Youth Soccer Far West Regional Tournament, June 18-24, at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex in Honolulu.

The winner of the tournament advances to the USYS National Championships in Frisco, Texas, the week of July 24.

The Santa Barbara Soccer Club has won four national titles since 2012.

“Through much hard work and hours of training, this team has the honor of representing Santa Barbara Soccer Club and Cal South as they compete against other teams that make up the U.S. Youth Soccer Region IV,” Greg Wilson, Director of Coaching for the club, said. “I’m very proud of each one of them.”

To qualify for the Far West Regional, the Boys 2001 Elite team won the 2018 Cal South National Cup Championship on May 20, beating Orange County’s West Coast FC, 2-1, in the final. 

At the 16-team regionals, Santa Barbara is in a group with a team from Arizona, Washington and Utah. The top two teams in each of the four-team groups advance to the quarterfinals.

Santa Barbara’s team includes players from several high schools in the Tri-County area: Arroyo Grande, Cate, Dos Pueblos, Dunn, Providence, San Luis Obispo, San Marcos, Santa Ynez, and St. Joseph in Santa Maria.

The team members are: Peter Aldapa, Isaac Briner, Hayden Carlson, Frank Daroma, Branden Dolezal, Lucas Eilbacher, Buba Fofanah, Moises Hernandez, Bailor Jalloh, Alan Munoz, Gabriel Penner, Nico Rocha, Levi Sheffey, Alpha Sowe, Musa Yansaneh and Jake Yonally.

The team is coached by Rudy Ybarra.

