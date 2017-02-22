Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Soccer Falls at Loyola, 1-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 22, 2017 | 7:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's tremendous boys soccer season came to an end at Loyola in the second-round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs. The Cubs scored in the 30th minute and held on to beat the Dons, 1-0 on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara created quality chances to score an equalizing goal in the second half, but they came up empty and were held scoreless for only the third time in 27 games.

The loss was only the second of season for the Dons (20-2-5).

"High school season's can be long in the number of games but short in duration," said SBHS coach Todd Heil. "Given the number of games we play in a condensed time frame, we as high school coaches get to experience the true character of our student-athletes.  I couldn't be more proud of a group of young men who have not only represented Santa Barbara High School with pride and respect, but who have also helped to carry on the traditions of Nosotros soccer.

"One game does not define a season, and this season has been nothing short of an incredible success."

