Santa Barbara Soccer Gains Valuable Lessons in Losses at College Cup Showcase

Boys Soccer

The top-ranked Santa Barbara High boys soccer team took some lumps at the College Cup High School Showcase playing against CIF champions from other sections in the state.

On Saturday, the Dons fell to Bellarmine Prep of San Jose and San Diego's San Marcos 2-1 to finish 0-3 in the tournament.

"We continued our champions tour," said coach Todd Heil, who guided the Dons to the Southern Section Division 1 title last season. "Bellarmine Prep was last season's Central Coast Section Division 1 champion and San Marcos was the CIF San Diego Open Division champion.

On Friday, Santa Barbara (3-3) played North Coast Section Division 1 champion De La Salle.

Brandon Garcia scored the lone goal on Saturday for the Dons, converting a penalty kick after he was taken down in the box against San Marcos.

"While the results on the weekend weren't what we hoped for, we were able to get a lot new varsity players experience at the highest levels of high school soccer," said Heil. "At times on Saturday, we had three freshman on the field and all three did very well for us.

"The lessons learned from the tough competition on the weekend will be invaluable for us as we prepare to start league play in the new Channel League with Cabrillo this Friday," he added.

