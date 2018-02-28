Santa Barbara Soccer Playing CIF Final at Warren High; Carpinteria Going to Corona High

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara and Carpinteria learned the times and venues of their CIF-Southern Section boys soccer championship games on Saturday.

The Dons will play in the Division 1 final against L.A. Cathedral at 2 p.m., at Warren High in Downey.

Carpinteria will travel to Corona High to play Rubidoux in the Division 6 final at 6 pm. The Warriors last played in the finals in 2011, falling to Baldwin Park in Division 5. They won a CIF title in 1999.

Rubidoux is playing in the championship game for the first time in program history.

Santa Barbara, a six-time CIF champion, will be playing in its third Division 1 final under coach Todd Heil. The Dons lost the previous two against San Clemente in 2011 and Loyola in 2016.

The Dons beat Loyola, 1–0, in Tuesday’s semifinals on Juan Carlos Torres’ goal with two minutes left in the second overtime.

Cathedral advanced to its first Division 1 championship after outlasting San Clemente in a penalty-kick shootout, 7-6.

