Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Soccer Steps Up to Beat San Marcos With 10 Players

Dons play a man down for 72 minutes, wins 2-1 to clinch share of league title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 5, 2017 | 7:07 a.m.

The adage championship teams find a way to win couldn't have been more applicable with the week the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team experienced.

On Tuesday, the CIF-SS Division 1 third-ranked Dons rallied from a 3-0 second-half deficit against Buena and pulled out a 4-3 victory. Saturday night at crosstown rival San Marcos, they played 72 minutes with a man down against a Royals team fighting to make the playoffs and escaped with a 2-1 win to clinch a tie for the Channel League championship.

"Crazy, not something I have been a part of pretty much," explained 18-year Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil of winning a game while being short a player for that length time.

In the eighth minute, a Dons player was sent off with a red card for an intentional hand ball in the penalty area.

San Marco was awarded a penalty kick, but goalkeeper Paulie Santana came up with huge save to keep the game scoreless and inspire the 10-player Dons.

"We're actually knocking it and creating some good chances," Heil said of his team's play after the Santana's save.

San Marcos, however, got on the scoreboard first on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 21st minute

The score stayed at 1-0 through halftime, which encouraged Santa Barbara.

"We came out in the second half and tried to pace ourselves, basically," Heil explained. "Still knowing we can connect and combine, but knowing we're down a player, we had to save some energy."

The Dons earned a corner kick and Juan Zarate scored on the set piece to tie the match in the 63rd minute.

Santa Barbara continued to hold on and sprung Brandon Garcia loose at midfield. He beat San Marcos defenders on the dribble and took the ball to the top of the box, where he deftly chipped the ball off the hand of a leaping Royals goalkeeper and into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute.

The Dons' defense kept San Marcos from scoring the equalizer and Santa Barbara pulled off the stunning win.

The victory leaves Santa Barbara at 5-0-1 (16 points), with one game to play Tuesday at Dos Pueblos, which has 10 points and two games remaining. The Chargers would have to beat the Dons and Buena on Thursday to tie for the league title.

"We played really well. We played a lot better than we did the first time we play them (a 1-1 draw). Even with 10 guys."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

