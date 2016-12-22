Santa Barbara Soccer Takes 5th at South Torrance Tourney

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High got goals from Juan Zarate and Carlos Rodriguez to defeat L.A. Fremont, 2-1, in the fifth-place game at the South Torrance Holiday Classic on Thursday.

Fremont was the L.A. City Section Division 2 champion last season.

Zarate gave the Dons a 1-0 led with a finish just inside the 18-yard box in the seventh minute. Fremont scored the equalizer in the 18th minute.

The game winner came in the 53rd minute off a perfectly weighted crossing ball to the back post. Rodriguez timed his run perfectly and headed the ball past a defenseless goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Zarate was named to the all-tournament team.

Santa Barbara (9-1-3) returns to action at the Buena Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

