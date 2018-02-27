Santa Barbara Softball Opens Season With a 13-1 Win

Santa Barbara High softball opened its season with a 13-1 victory at home against Channel Islands.
Katie Firestone pitched four innings and struck out seven and Estefana finished out the five-inning game.
On offense, the Dons smacked five doubles (Katie Firestone, Alyssa Perez, Jessica Gladish, Pilar Renteria, and Ariana Lopez).
Renteria made a nice defensive in left field, catching a pop fly and throwing a base runner for a double play.
