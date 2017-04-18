Santa Barbara Software Engineer to Compete on JEOPARDY! Next Week

Alan Lin, a software engineer from Santa Barbara, is competing on JEOPARDY! on April 24.
Viewers can watch Lin compete on KSBY (NBC). Check your local listing for additional information or visit Jeopardy.com.
JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, and its host, Alex Trebek, are in their 33rd season in syndication.
With 23 million viewers each week, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of its 30-plus years on the air, including setting a Guinness World Records record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show (33 Emmys).
