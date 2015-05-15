Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration Holding Raffle for Crowning King and Queen

By Wendy Jenson for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration | May 15, 2015 | 8:10 a.m.

Solstice queen
Queen Jeanette Casillas and a jester grace the 2014 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade. (Wendy Jenson photo)

With all the hoopla over Princess Charlotte (Britain’s newest ray of royal baby sunshine), maybe you’ve been dreaming of being king or queen for a day. Now’s your chance!

A raffle is being held for king and queen of this year’s Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

The winning pair will receive a prize package worthy of royalty. Among the treasures: a night’s stay at the historic Upham Hotel, meals at The Palace and Pascucci restaurants, and $250. Solar leasing company Sungevity, the Solstice parade’s lead sponsor for two years running, will provide a goody bag to include sunglasses, a T-shirt and waka waka (a solar charger for cell phones).

The winners will be garbed in custom-made costumes and crowns and ride on the Royal Float in the sci-fi-themed parade starting at noon Saturday, June 20. The king and queen may have one guest with them in the parade, a “Lady in Waiting” or “Footman.” As Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton says, “Royalty needs attendants.” So true!

Tickets are just $10 and available for purchase at:

» The Solstice Workshop, 631 Garden St., 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

» The Solstice Office, 924 Anacapa St., Suite B1-F, Monday through Friday; please call first at 805.965.3396

» Pascucci restaurant, 729 State St.

The drawing will be held at the Solstice Workshop Open House on Friday, May 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 631 Garden St. All are welcome at the Open House, and winners need not be present. The coronation will be held at the Arts Fund, 205C Santa Barbara St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

All proceeds benefit the Summer Solstice Celebration, a nonprofit organization. Come parade day, remember to look for the Pass the Hat fundraising float ― it’s literally a giant hat ― and contribute to the 2016 Solstice Parade.

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

 

