Celebrants Dress in Winter White to Benefit Summer Solstice Celebration

Last Friday night on the eve of winter solstice was the Solstice Winter White Ball hosted by Santa Barbara Summer Solstice.

There were plenty of creative costumes with the winter white theme, good music from Area 51 and people dancing, plus a silent auction.

It was all for a good cause — to raise money for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration!

It was also a birthday celebration for executive assistant Penny Little.

— Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.