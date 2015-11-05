Santa Barbara Soundwaves to Host All-Female A Cappella Vocal Showcase

Advice

Seven all-female vocal groups from the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles areas will gather for a showcase concert in celebration of the all-female a cappella art form from 4–6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 909 N. La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Soundwaves, tthe concert will feature other groups such as award-winning barbershop chorus Carpe Diem, UCSB’s VocalMotion, the Girls Rock SB: Amplify Glee choir (ages 10–17), and three incredible groups from Los Angeles.

The songs performed will vary from pop, to rock, to bluegrass, to holiday tunes and everything in between.

Doors to “Treble Threat: A Celebration of All-Female A Cappella” open at 3:30 p.m.

More information on the event can be found on Facebook or by contacting the Soundwaves at [email protected]. Click here to purchase tickets.

Carpe Diem Chorus is a competitive four-part, a cappella vocal group, comprising women who share a high level of musicality, creativity and fun. They strive for musical and performance excellence through education and coaching.

Hailing from Santa Barbara County, Carpe Diem enjoys singing a wide variety of music, from broadway and pop to country and jazz. In 2015, they won a regional chorus championship and will be competing in the International Competition in Las Vegas in October 2016.

Girls Rock SB: Amplify Glee is an organization that empowers girls through music, promoting an environment that fosters confidence, creativity and teamwork. The Amplify Glee choir program brings together girls, ages 10–17, for a 13-week singing program that teaches the foundations of singing and a cappella music, all while fostering a passion for music and self-worth.

Founded in 2011, Ladies of Los Angeles (Lolas) is Los Angeles’s premiere, all-female vocal pop group. Performing a cappella as well as accompanied by their four-piece band, Lolas has headlined the city's most legendary music venues, including The Mint, The Roxy and The Witzend.

Lolas recently released their self-titled debut album at a sold out show at Hotel Café. Showcasing innovative and edgy arrangements composed by members of the group, Lolas features songs from artists such as Beyoncé, Kimbra, Alt-J, Band of Horses, Fergie and many others. Lolas includes dynamic and diverse female vocalists, who love spending time together as much as they love singing together.

Premiere A Cappella is a contemporary, all-female a cappella group based out of Los Angeles. Founded in April 2013 as a semi-pro group with a competitive edge, Premiere comprises 12 kick-ass ladies who are dominating LA and raising the bar of all-female a cappella.

The group has established itself in the LA music scene with diverse repertoire and performances ranging from contemporary pop and country to R&B and rock. Premiere is very active in the a cappella community as a member of the Contemporary A Cappella League and most recently serving as the host of the Los Angeles A Cappella Festival in 2015.

Santa Barbara Soundwaves (SBSW) is SB's newest all-female a cappella group! Founded in January 2015 by three proud VocalMotion alumna, SBSW is a diverse mix of UCSB grads and other local talent, and the first post-collegiate all-female a cappella group in the area. Inspired by genres from pop to rock, R&B to folk, SBSW is a group of powerful women making powerful music. More info at [email protected] or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Founded in 2007, Signature A Cappella is an all-female group from UCLA that is passionate about sharing music with the Los Angeles community. Throughout the year, they perform at everything from sporting events to a cappella festivals.

Recent highlights include winning the UCLA Prytanean Alumnae Award for “Best A Cappella Entry” at Spring Sing in 2015 and releasing their second album A Little Louder, which is available on iTunes, in 2014.

VocalMotion (VoMo) is UCSB's only all-female a cappella group. Founded in 2003 as an '80s a cappella group, VoMo has since stripped the big hair and crazy neon outfits and performs a wide variety of contemporary pop/rock/R&B genres.

VoMo loves to perform at various events on and off the UCSB campus. Some of their favorite memories include singing with Bobby McFerrin at the Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara and opening for Jack Johnson in Storke Plaza. VoMo is a talented, tight-knit group of young women who absolutely love what they do.

— Alex Platt is the founder and music director for the Santa Barbara Soundwaves.