Santa Barbara South Coast Receives Multiple Accolades as Travel Destination

By Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara | January 11, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara South Coast has received multiple accolades in recent months from renowned media outlets in annual travel lists and feature stories recognizing the region as one of the top places to travel in 2019.

The most recent honor was The New York Times’ annual “52 Places to Go in 2019” list, announced Jan. 9. Santa Barbara ranked No. 3 on the list and was one of only two cities in California (Los Angeles was the other) and 11 destinations in the United States to make the newspaper’s prestigious list.

Other recent high-profile coverage has included:

» Travel + Leisure, which named Montecito one of “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2019” (only city in California featured)

» AFAR Magazine, which named Santa Barbara in “Where to Go in 2019” (only city in California featured)

» Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, in which readers of the travel publication ranked Santa Barbara one of the “Best Small Cities” in the United States

» Worth, which named Santa Barbara a “City to Watch” in the magazine’s annual destinations issue

“We are deeply grateful and honored that the Santa Barbara South Coast was chosen as a top travel destination among the esteemed cities recognized by The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and other distinguished outlets,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “These honors are all the more poignant and meaningful, coming out around the anniversaries of the Jan. 9 debris flow and Thomas Fire, which so greatly impacted our community last year. This is a testament to the strength of Santa Barbara’s reputation and its enduring and remarkable appeal to travelers around the world.”

Tourism slowed down in the first two quarters following last year’s fire and debris flow. However, according to year-end data from STR, an independent hotel performance research firm, by the end of 2018, overall demand for overnight visitation was up, with visitors booking 3 percent more hotel rooms (about 42,000) across the Santa Barbara South Coast in 2018 over the previous annual high in 2017. (An estimated 1,345,000 were booked in 2018 vs. 1,303,000 in 2017.)

Visit Santa Barbara, the nonprofit group dedicated to marketing the Santa Barbara South Coast (known as a “destination marketing organization” or “DMO” in the tourism industry), ramped up its efforts to promote the region to visitors in the months following the disaster. Media relations was part of a coordinated strategy to stimulate tourism business recovery, which included group sales, advertising and other efforts.

“I am proud of our team, as well as our many partners throughout the South Coast hospitality industry and beyond who played a role in helping achieve the recent honors,” Janega-Dykes said. “This is especially a credit to the more than 13,000 hardworking people employed by our industry who share their love for Santa Barbara, warmly welcome visitors and make it such a beloved and unforgettable place to stay.”

— Natalie Bovee is the communications manager for Visit Santa Barbara.

 

