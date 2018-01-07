Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Some Santa Barbara South Coast Schools Close Monday, Tuesday Due to Storm Warnings

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8:12 p.m. | January 7, 2018 | 8:53 p.m.

This story was last updated at 8:12 p.m. Monday.

Several southern Santa Barbara County schools will be closed at least Monday as a monster storm threatens the region, causing mandatory evacuations in many communities below Thomas Fire burn areas. 

Santa Barbara County issued evacuation orders Sunday, effective at noon Monday, for communities below the Thomas Fire, Whittier Fire and Sherpa Fire burn areas.

Carpinteria Unified School District's Carpinteria High School, Rincon High School and Foothill High School closed Monday due to the mandatory evacuation order, and the district later announced it would be closed Tuesday as well because of the flash flood warning.  

Montecito Union School, Cold Spring School District and Crane Country Day School will be closed Monday and Tuesday, districts said Sunday. 

Laguna Blanca's Lower School, in Montecito, decided to close Monday and Tuesday, and told students, faculty and staff not to report to the school, according to a message from Head of School Rob Hereford. The Middle and Upper Schools were open as usual. 

Click here for an interactive map of the evacuation zones.

Westmont College, which was evacuated during the Thomas Fire, is not within the mandatory evacuation zone for the storm, and classes and chapel will continue as scheduled Monday, spokesman Scott Craig said. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

