Local News

Santa Barbara Speeding to Redesign Substandard Mission Canyon Bridge

City says the span is seismically unsafe, and that its curves make it difficult for some motorists to negotiate

Car crossing Mission Canyon Bridge. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to set the stage for a multimillion-dollar redesign and environmental review of the Mission Canyon Bridge. Some people believe bridge is seismically unsafe, and that its curves make it difficult for some speeding motorists to make successful turns. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | May 22, 2018 | 10:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to set the stage for a multimillion-dollar redesign and environmental review of the Mission Canyon Bridge.

“It is a very old bridge,” said Rob Dayton, the city’s Transportation Planning and Parking Manager.

The council voted to pay Wallace Group, Inc $1.26 million for professional design and environmental services.

The city says the bridge is seismically unsafe, and that its curves make it difficult for some motorists to make successful turns.

The project also would likely include a continuous pedestrian path on the west side of Mission Canyon, along with bike lanes. The area is also not accessible for people with disabilities.

However, some people at the meeting objected to the city widening or straightening the 34-foot-wide bridge because it could make it easier for cars to whip through the street. The city has documented nine accidents on the bridge.

Others felt the bridge features a historic character to it and that any changes could focus on seismic upgrades and ways to make it safer for people with disabilities.

The city, however, applied for Caltrans grant to help pay for the bridge over Mission Creek. The grant requires the city to bring the bridge up to current safety standards for width, and to make smoother roadway curves approaching both sides of the bridge.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon, who opposed moving forward, said the bridge is part of her daily route, and she doesn’t just drive it. She walks and bikes it. She has pushed babies in strollers and double strollers through it.

“That area still has that old feel of Santa Barbara,” Sneddon said.

She said the bridge is not safe for pedestrians and is not ADA compliant.

“I love the original plan,” said Sneddon, who expressed that she didn’t want to be limited by Caltrans’ requirements.

“I don’t want to give up our local control on design by accepting funds from an outside agency,” Sneddon said. “I think we are more creative than this. I think our staff is more creative than this.

"I am not in favor of a wide straight bridge that will create faster traffic.”

Dayton said the bridge’s curves are too tight, and that the whole area needs attention. The total cost of the project, he estimated, would be about $10.7 million.

“The community needs to engage in real visual models on how this done,” Dayton said. “People are going too fast for roadway conditions.”

Community activist Lanny Ebenstein said the city should have dropped the Caltrans-funded project.

“I don’t think the community supports massive reconfiguration of the Mission Street Bridge,” Ebenstein said. “I think this council should vote to drop this project.”

Ebenstein, an economist, said the project in the end is likely to cost $12 million to $15 million.

John Kay, a former political science professor at Santa Barbara City College, lives near the bridge, and said he supported the environmental review and potential bridge changes.

“The bridge may have survived the 1925 earthquake, but there is no guarantee that it is going to survive the next earthquake. I certainly encourage the initiation of the process and looking at the design of the bridge.”

Councilman Gregg Hart said everyone would benefit from getting “more information.”

“What will this look like, what will it be, we don’t know,” Hart said. “It’s to get more information.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

