Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:49 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Will Spend $2.7 Million For Veronica Meadows Land, Designate As Open Space

City, Trust For Public Land partner up to buy the $4 million property bordering Las Positas Road

Santa Barbara and the Trust for Public Land are buying the undeveloped land previously slated for the Veronica Meadows luxury home development. Voters rejected Measure Y in 2012, which would have allowed developers to build an access bridge over Arroyo Burro Creek.
Santa Barbara and the Trust for Public Land are buying the undeveloped land previously slated for the Veronica Meadows luxury home development. Voters rejected Measure Y in 2012, which would have allowed developers to build an access bridge over Arroyo Burro Creek.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk file photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 22, 2015 | 5:49 p.m.

Veronica Meadows, the 14.8 acre-site in the Las Positas Valley once targeted for 25 two-story, luxury mansions, will be preserved forever as open space. 

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday afternoon to spend $2.7 million of Measure B creek restoration and water quality funds to acquire the land from developer Mark Lee.

The Trust For Public Land has raised $1.3 million in grand funds to complete the $4 million acquisition. The city will eventually take over title of the property.

"This will be one of those things I will be thinking about on my deathbed," said councilwoman Cathy Murillo, a longtime opponent of development and advocate for preserving open space at the site.

"This was a special place for a lot of people."

Veronica Meadows is owned by Mark Lee, who over the course of the last decade proposed several options for development at the site.

He first met massive opposition from residents of Alan Road, which feeds into the property, who did not welcome additional vehicular traffic in their neighborhood.

To please the neighbors, Lee proposed a different entrance to the property, from Las Positas Road.

In order to provide a road to the site, however, Lee needed to build a bridge over Arroyo Burro Creek, a move that enraged environmentalists who feared that the bridge and construction would disrupt fish passage and wildlife, and contribute to the erosion and quality of the creek water, which leads into the ocean.

As part of the deal, Lee proposed a massive, multimillion restoration — on his own dime — to build favor for the approval of the project.

Environmentalists, however, didn't trust his plan, and thought any restoration efforts should start with the premise of what's best for the community, not what's best for the private development.

Still, Lee eventually won majority approval from the then-City Council, with Mayor Helene Schneider and Harwood "Bendy" White in opposition, and it looked like development was inevitable.

But environmentalists sued, arguing that a public Arroyo Burro Creek could not be used to benefit a private development without approval from the voters.

Santa Barbara residents overwhelmingly rejected Measure Y in 2012, effectively blocking the development.

Lee could have built a much smaller, less profitable development on the site, with access through Alan Road, but chose not to. 

The Trust for Public Land then began negotiations to acquire the property from Lee, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara.

White enthusiastically supported the deal, calling the acquisition a miracle.

"It is amazing that this city still can get ahold of land in nice chunks and make them into community open space even as the urban pressures go," White said.

Marc Chytilo, one of the attorneys and environmentalists who battled the project in court, said using the creek restoration funds to acquire the land made sense.

The city adds a 2-percent tax to its transient occupancy tax charged of hotel visitors to fund Measure B. 

"It's been a long time coming. You probably couldn't find a finer use of Measure B funds," Chytilo said.

"Open space is no longer being produced. We need to preserve what we have. These lands are clearly going to be of the greatest value as open space."

Councilman Dale Francisco supported the acquisition, but remarked that the city could have had creek restoration with no cost to taxpayers if it had embraced Lee's proposal.

"This was the second-best alternative available to us," Francisco said.

"The city repeatedly turned down private development. The $4 million  we are talking about today — every one is a tax dollar. We are also taking more land off the tax rolls."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 