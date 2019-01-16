Santa Barbara Spends $84,000 on Consultant for Downtown Strategic Plan

Firm will present a report to the City Council in June, after researching and doing public outreach

Santa Barbara has hired a consultant to help fix downtown.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to pay Manhattan Beach-based firm Kosmont & Associates $84,680 to prepare a strategic plan and make recommendations to revitalize the downtown area.

“For the past few years the community has been looking at how to address vacancies downtown,” said Nina Johnson, senior assistant to the City Administrator.

The consultant will focus on economic development, infrastructure and facility upgrades, transportation, parking and the pedestrian experience, arts, events and marketing, regulatory tools and policies, including signage, outdoor dining, and special events, according to the city.

Kosmont & Associates will host community meetings and stakeholder interviews for public outreach on the plan.

As part of its research, the company plans to focus on business retention and vacancies, community demographics, comparing Santa Barbara commercial lease rates to other areas, market potential, resident spending patterns, spending leakage to other commercial areas, and online shopping patterns.

Johnson said the consultant “understands current retail trends” and will be focused on retaining businesses in downtown and State Street storefronts.

“When you look at where people are hanging out it is often in our vacant spaces,” Johnson said. “When the doors are open, no one is going to be hanging out in the doorway.”

The city decided to hire a consultant after an August meeting with public input on ways to revitalize State Street, with many recommendations from business owners, property owners, and other stakeholders. A December Noozhawk forum also dove into these issues, and suggestions from a detailed American Institute of Architects charrette.

Hiring a firm to develop a strategic plan is in-step with some of the city’s downtown-focused initiatives, including a new sign template for businesses to get a sign approved quickly, and the ACCELERATE program to help businesses get through the city permit process efficiently. Santa Barbara is also working on a bike share program, redesigning the State Street/Highway 101 overpass, and rerouting the Downtown/Waterfront Shuttle to make a stop in the Funk Zone.

Councilman Jason Dominguez said he wishes the city would have started earlier and taken the “bull by the horns” and worries that the consultant is just going to repeat a lot of the work done by others.

Councilman Randy Rowse and Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said they think an outside consultant report is the right move.

“I think we are strongly in need of an outside eye to pull all these recommendations together,” Sneddon said.

Kosmont & Associates will make recommendations and provide specific strategies to “create and support a mix of retail, office, and residential uses that support vibrancy, encourage diverse housing options, and serve the city’s unique demographic needs,” according to the city.

The firm is expected to present its findings to the City Council in June.

