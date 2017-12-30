Santa Barbara Splits Doubleheader at Holiday Cup

Water Polo

The Santa Barbara girls water polo team defeated Coronado 8-6 and fell to Orange Lutheran 8-6 in a pair of matchups at the Holiday Cup on Saturday.

In the first match, Anna Hepp and Jordan Duggan scored two goals each. Freshman Elise Power scored a goal, had a steal, and a field block.

Against Orange Lutheran, Grace Raisin had four goals and earned three ejections. Abigail Hendrix scored twice and notched three assists.

Goalkeeper Faith Tedesco had 22 saves on the day.

Santa Barbara takes on rival San Marcos away on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.