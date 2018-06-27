Santa Barbara Splits Final 2 Games at So Cal Championships

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High finished 10th at the 32-team Southern California Women's Water Polo Championships in Irvine.

The Dons split their final two games on Saturday, beating San Clemente, 10-8, and falling to Mater Dei, 13-5.

Kristina Garcia had four goals and four steals to pace the Dons over San Clemente. Jessee Ransone had three goals and earned four ejections. Grace Raisin had a goal and earned five ejections, and Lara Kostruba had a goal and four assists.

Against Mater Dei, Joie Ruiz made eight saves, had a steal and an assist. Lauren Duggan had a goal and a field block.

