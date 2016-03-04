Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Splits Matches at Cal Tennis Classic

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 4, 2016

Santa Barbara High went 1-1 on the first day of the California Tennis Classic in Fresno.

The Dons lost their first match, 4-3, against a strong Homestead High from Cupertino. The match format was 4 singles matches and three doubles matches with each match worth one point.  Santa Barbara won two of the singles matches as Jackson Powell won his match 7-6, 0-6, 10-5 and Spencer Ekola won in three set sets,  6-4, 4-6, 10-8.  The Dons got a doubles win from Harry DeBoer and Tyler Greenwald, 6-3, 6-2.

The Dons dominated Clovis North 6-1. Harry DeBoer, Logan Lender, and Noah Ostovany were victorious in singles.  The Dons three doubles teams of Jackson Powell /Taylor Kleine, Spencer Ekola /Tyler Greenwald, and Mike Kelly/ Kai Wilkinson all won their matches.  

"This tournament is a great opportunity for our team to compete against some of the top teams in the state, bond together as a team, and get ready for Channel League play," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "We will continue to improve but I like what I see from our guys out on the court.  It is going to be an exciting season as we will be playing an extremely tough schedule over the next couple of months.  I am confident our team is ready for the challenge."



