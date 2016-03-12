Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Santa Barbara Splits Twin Bill at San Luis Obispo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 12, 2016 | 4:17 p.m.

Santa Barbara High rallied from a 5-1 deficit to score an 8-5 win over San Luis Obispo in the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday. The Tigers took the nightcap, 6-3.

John Jensen went 3-for-3 and retired all four hitters he face as reliever to earn his first save. Carter Soto had a big day, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

In the second game, the Dons were led by Joe Firestone who went 2-for-2 and scored twice.  Jensen collected his fourth single of the day in the third inning and scored on a single by Kevin Gowdy.

Santa Barbara (2-1) will host Dos Pueblos on Friday in the Channel League opener for both teams.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

