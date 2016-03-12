Santa Barbara Splits Twin Bill at San Luis Obispo

Baseball

Santa Barbara High rallied from a 5-1 deficit to score an 8-5 win over San Luis Obispo in the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday. The Tigers took the nightcap, 6-3.

{text}

John Jensen went 3-for-3 and retired all four hitters he face as reliever to earn his first save. Carter Soto had a big day, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

In the second game, the Dons were led by Joe Firestone who went 2-for-2 and scored twice. Jensen collected his fourth single of the day in the third inning and scored on a single by Kevin Gowdy.

Santa Barbara (2-1) will host Dos Pueblos on Friday in the Channel League opener for both teams.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.