Santa Barbara Squeaks by Dos Pueblos in Game-Count Victory

Tennis

The Dons pulled away by just 12 games won

At a 9-9 decision, Santa Barbara High held off Dos Pueblos boys tennis with 77 games won to 65 in a home victory on Tuesday.

The Chargers took eight of nine doubles sets, thanks to the play of Ryan and Christian Hodosy, Pratik Gupta-Alex Oaten and Chris Schniepp-Hayden Carlson.

Vincent Villano got the lone singles win for Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara received strong matches from singles players Noah Ostovany and Taylor Kleine.

"Their play made a huge difference in the game differential which ended up in our favor at the end as we tallied the set scores," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said. "It was great focus the way both Noah and Taylor controlled the matches. It's not easy playing three sets against different opponents and not having any letdowns. Noah and Taylor were really sharp today."

Echt also praised No. 3 singles player Lucas Pollero for pulling out a tight set against Andrew DeAlba.

"Lucas stayed mentally stable while playing a talented player," Echt said. "Lucas did a phenomenal job keeping his nose in front in the most critical moment of the third and deciding set. Basically Lucas was willing to grind the match out and that got him over the hump today."

Santa Barbara clinched third place in the league at 2-4 and is 5-6 overall.

With the loss, Dos Pueblos fell to 5-10 and 0-6 in league. The school will host the Channel League Tournament, which begins Monday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.