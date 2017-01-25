Santa Barbara Squeaks Out a Victory Against Ventura

Boys Basketball

Jeremiah Nicholson came off the bench to provide a spark, and Ben Brown sank two free throws with nine seconds to go, lifting Santa Barbara High to a 60-59 Channel League boys basketball win over Ventura at J.R. Richards Gym on Wednesday night.

The win leaves the Dons at 2-2 in league play and 13-10 overall. Ventura is 10-12, 1-3.

Nicholson grabbed several rebounds and made some steals to help the Dons take the lead by 10 points.

"He gave us a great boost," said Santa Barbara assistant coach Joseph Bregante.

Ventura battled back and took a one-point lead with 15 seconds left in the game.

Santa Barbara got the ball to Brown and the senior drove hard to the basket and was fouled. He made both free throws for a 60-59 lead.

Ventura got off two shots in the final nine seconds but missed them both.

Brown led Santa Barbara with 16 points and Morgan Peus added 15 points.

The Dons have a bye on Friday and return to action Wednesday at Buena.

