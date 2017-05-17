Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Convenes Stakeholders Meeting on Homeless Issues Vexing Downtown Businesses

Officials lay out approaches City Hall, law enforcement, health services and housing organizations are taking to address concerns

Chuck Flacks, executive director of the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, cited lack of housing as a primary driver of homelessness, and more housing as a major part of the solution. Click to view larger
Chuck Flacks, executive director of the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, cited lack of housing as a primary driver of homelessness, and more housing as a major part of the solution. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 17, 2017 | 4:05 p.m.

It was standing room only in the Louise Lowry Davis Center on Wednesday morning for a community discussion on homelessness, an issue that has increasingly bubbled to the surface in Santa Barbara and has left State Street-area businesses clamoring for greater assistance dealing with what they say is aggressive transient behavior.

The stakeholder meeting was geared toward downtown businesses and property owners, who come face-to-face with homeless individuals on a daily basis.

“Nuisance behavior has been a problem on State Street since I was hired in 1991,” said Santa Barbara Police Lt. Ed Olson, who pioneered Santa Barbara’s restorative policing tactics.

Olson said that type of policing, which aims to fight homelessness by connecting individuals with services to get them on their feet, has reduced the number of homeless individuals in the city and has become a model for other cities’ approaches to homelessness.

According to Chuck Flacks, the executive director of the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, Santa Barbara has seen a 24-percent decrease in its homeless population since 2011.

Calls for service related to homeless individuals dropped more than 80 percent along the Milpas Street corridor after mom and pop businesses there committed to aiding the restorative approach, Olson said.

The problem still persists throughout the city, and officials used the meeting to lay out the approaches City Hall, law enforcement, health services and housing organizations are taking to get people off the streets and deal with out-of-towners who badger passersby.

Last month, police Chief Lori Luhnow announced that two officers had been committed to a downtown foot patrol to respond directly to people’s concerns.

Olson explained, however, that homeless people will only take up services and housing opportunities if they want them.

Handing homeless individuals money actually exacerbates the problem, said police Lt. Ed Olson. “We have to find a way to sever that financial availability — that funding stream that basically keeps them living that lifestyle,” he said. Click to view larger
Handing homeless individuals money actually exacerbates the problem, said police Lt. Ed Olson. “We have to find a way to sever that financial availability — that funding stream that basically keeps them living that lifestyle,” he said. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“We need to recognize that as long as it is financially beneficial for some of these people to be on the streets, they are going to continue to do so,” he said.

The lieutenant proposed large-scale messaging campaigns that would be done in conjunction with businesses that would educate consumers and tourists, asking them to redirect their handouts to services that actually do demonstrate results, instead of giving people money directly. 

He called for the city’s mantra to be “firm but compassionate.”

Alice Gleghorn, who heads the county’s Behavioral Wellness Department, emphasized that authorities couldn’t incarcerate their way out of the problem, as many homeless individuals suffer from mental health and substance abuse issues.

On top of that, many of the nuisance behaviors businesses and passersby find problematic have been decriminalized under California law, which Olson said leaves transgressors little incentive to change their behavior when they know there will be few, if any, repercussions.

“We have to find a way to sever that financial availability — that funding stream that keeps them basically living that lifestyle,” he repeated.

Discouraging traveling homeless individuals from stopping in Santa Barbara allows agencies and organizations to better target their resources to Santa Barbarans who have fallen on hard times, Olson added.

Flacks called the homeless population a canary in the coal mine for housing shortages.

Downtown businesses, property owners, local officials and residents packed Louise Lowry Davis Center for a discussion on homelessness and transient issues Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
Downtown businesses, property owners, local officials and residents packed Louise Lowry Davis Center for a discussion on homelessness and transient issues Wednesday morning.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“Part of the reason we’re all here is that we have a housing crisis in this county,” he told attendees.

Los Angeles, home to a substantial homeless population, is a model for how to tackle the issue, Flacks said.

Voters there overwhelmingly approved $1.2 billion in bonds to provide housing for the homeless, as well as a quarter-cent sales tax increase to provide services and programming.

In Santa Barbara County, Flacks said, 85 percent of formerly homeless residents who get into housing stay there, as they’ve achieved the most important requirement to stabilizing their lives.

Several business owners at Wednesday’s forum asked officials to pursue cheaper, shorter-term fixes, like providing better lighting at night and the removal of benches in front of their storefronts, which many homeless hang out on.

Officials emphasized that the city’s homeless population extends beyond those panhandling on State Street. Families with children cycling in and out of affordable housing are also in need of services, especially stable housing, speakers said. 

Sue Gray of the city’s Community Development Department reported that the city puts $3 million a year toward homeless-related services, including restorative policing, emergency shelters, tenant-based rental assistance, dental care and encampment clean-up.

Another $34 million has gone toward permanent housing support, chiefly to the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara, with funds primarily from the now-dissolved redevelopment agency.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 