Santa Barbara Starts North-South Invite With 1-1 Record
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 14, 2016 | 6:03 p.m.
Santa Barbara High rebounded from a tough loss against unbeaten Menlo with a 17-14 win over Gunn High of San Jose at the North-South Invitational water polo tournament Friday.
The Dons fell to Menlo, 11-8, in their tournament opener. Adam Gross had 3 goals, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Evan Blix added a goal and 3 assists. Goalie Will McManigal made 10 saves and had an assist.
Gross carried the offensive load against Gunn, scoring 6 goals and dishing off 5 assists. Jack Rottman had 3 goals and 3 steals and Jacob Castillo had a goal and 2 steals.
Santa Barbara is 15-5 on the season.
