Santa Barbara Starts Soccer Season With a Bang, 6-0

Boys Soccer

Six different players scored goals as Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team opened its season with an impressive 6-0 win over visiting Moorpark on Tuesday.

"The boys showed a lot of energy in our first match of the season and I thought even with the energy we were able to slow the game down, possess and dictate the game," said Dons coach Todd Heil.

The goals were scored by Heymar Hernandez, Brandon Garcia, Sloan Hanson, Alejandro Munoz Briones, Juan Zarate and Tyler Munoz.

Paulie Santana and Francisco Fonseca combined on the shutout in goal.

Santa Barbara outshot Moorpark 14-1.

"We did a great job tonight of defending as a team and making the game difficult for Moorpark. I couldn't have asked for a better start to the season," said Heil.

The Dons head to Paso Robles this weekend for the Cats & Hounds Tournament. Their first two matches are against Nipomo and Firebaugh.

